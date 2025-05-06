Breaking

Two Killed, 42 Others Injured In Mendhar Bus Accident

Agencies
1 Min Read

Two People were killed while as forty two others were injured after a bus met with an accident at Ghani Mendhar area of Poonch district on Tuesday.

Officials told GNS that that today morning a bus bearing registration number JK02x-1671 enrouted from Ghani Mendhar lost its control and fell down into gorge.

In this incident two passengers died on spot while as forty two others were injured. Soon a team of police, army and locals reached the spot and started rescue operation.

Confirming the incident BMO Mendhar Dr Ashfaq Ahmad told GNS that two people were brought dead while have recieved forty two other injured people.

Among the forty five are critical, who have been referred to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident.(GNS)

