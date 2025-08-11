BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Two J&K Police Officers Die, One Injured in Road Accident 

Agencies
Agencies

Two Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspectors died and another was injured when their vehicle met with an accident at Tengen Bypass in Nowgam area of Srinagar during the intervening night of August 10–11, officials said on Monday.

A Kia vehicle carrying the officers crashed, injuring Sub-Inspector Sachin Verma of 23 Bn IRP (posted at Pantha Chowk for SANJY-2025 duty), Sub-Inspector Shubam Sait of 21 Bn IRP (posted at Awantipora for SANJY-2025 duty), and Sub-Inspector Mastan Singh of 23 Bn IRP (posted at Railway Station Awantipora).

All three were taken to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, where doctors declared Sachin Verma and Shubam Sait dead on arrival.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation.(KNS)

NIA gets 6 days extension of remand of 2 key aides of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’
Sajad Lone urges Govt-Corporate partnership to fund holistic border reconstruction program
2 Civilians, Firefighter Injured As Gas Cylinder Blast Triggers Blaze in Wanihama Anantnag
The poor, youth, farmers and women are pillars of Viksit Bharat” PM Modi”
“Development at cost of livelihood is not acceptable,” Iltija Mufti on proposed railway line in Anantnag
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K: Army’s anti-terror operation in Kishtwar enters 2nd Day
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K: Army’s anti-terror operation in Kishtwar enters 2nd Day
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi diverted to Chennai
Breaking National
Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, multiple aftershocks recorded
Breaking World
5 journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza tent
Breaking World