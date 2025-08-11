Two J&K Police Officers Die, One Injured in Road Accident 

Two Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspectors died and another was injured when their vehicle met with an accident at Tengen Bypass in Nowgam area of Srinagar during the intervening night of August 10–11, officials said on Monday.

A Kia vehicle carrying the officers crashed, injuring Sub-Inspector Sachin Verma of 23 Bn IRP (posted at Pantha Chowk for SANJY-2025 duty), Sub-Inspector Shubam Sait of 21 Bn IRP (posted at Awantipora for SANJY-2025 duty), and Sub-Inspector Mastan Singh of 23 Bn IRP (posted at Railway Station Awantipora).

All three were taken to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, where doctors declared Sachin Verma and Shubam Sait dead on arrival.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation.(KNS)