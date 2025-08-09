Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Two Soldiers Killed in line of duty as security forces continue operations for ninth day in Kulgam

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Representational image

Two jawans have died in the line of duty on the ninth day of operations being carried out by security forces in Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Chinar Corps paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,” Chinar Corps posted on X.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

Nearly a week ago, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said.

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact.”

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues,” post added on X.

Meanwhile, the Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest.

The police on Thursday seized a grenade, a pistol, a magazine, nine rounds of ammunition and medical supplies.

Sharing an X post, Baramulla Police wrote, “On a specific input in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest, Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout. Recovered: 1 Pistol, 1 Mag, nine rounds, one grenade & medical supplies. FIR registered at PS Tangmarg. Investigation underway.”Further details in the case are awaited.

Moreover, in an earlier operation by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps in the Poonch sector on July 30, two terror operatives were neutralised while attempting to infiltrate across the LoC. (ANI)

