Two Hybrid LeT Terrorists Apprehended In Shopian

Police on Thursday said that two hybrid terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched at Baskuchan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district by SOG Shopian in coordination with 44 RR and 178 Bn CRPF following specific input, officials said.

They said the area was cordoned off and movement of terrorists was noticed in a nearby orchard. Swift and coordinated action by the joint teams led to the successful surrender and eventually arrest of the two terrorists—identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam.

Officials said arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession which include two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds of 7.62×39mm, two hand grenades, two pouches, ₹5400 in cash, a mobile phone, a smartwatch, two biscuit packets and an Aadhaar card.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. (GNS)