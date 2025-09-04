Two gamblers arrested in Ganderbal, stake money seized

Follow us on

Acting tough against the social crimes, J&K police have arrested 02 gamblers in Ganderbal and seized stake money from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on a reliable information regarding gambling activities at Malshibagh, a police party of Police Post Nagbal raided the specific spot and apprehended the 02 gamblers. The Accused persons have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Gaffar Mir resident of Gulab bagh Srinagar and Mohammad Amin Bhat son of Gh Qadir Bhat resident of Malshahi Bagh Ganderbal.

Officers have seized stake money of ₹8000/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been arrested and a case FIR No.139 of 2025, under relevant sections Gambling Act stands registered at Police Station Ganderbal and further investigation taken up.

J&K Police remains committed to upholding law and order and will continue its crackdown on illegal activities in the area. Person found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per the law.