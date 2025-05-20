Two drug peddlers convicted in NDPS case following legal action by Srinagar Police

In a sterling testament of the unwavering commitment of Srinagar Police in combating drug trafficking and dismantling the illegal narcotics infrastructure, the Court of Special Judge (NDPS Cases), Srinagar has convicted two drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following legal action by Srinagar Police.

The convicts namely Rafiq Ahmad Putoo son of Ali Mohammad Pattoo resident of Ranger Stop, Saidakadal and Aqib Manzoor Bakhroo son of Manzoor Ahmad Bakhroo resident of Bakhri Mohalla, Rainawari were arrested in connection with FIR No. 110/2020 under section 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar.

Both the accused persons were apprehended by a police team of Srinagar Police in possession of commercial quantity of Charas, which they intended to sell among the local youth, thereby, fuelling the menace of drugs in the area.

Following a thorough investigation and diligent prosecution, the Special Judge pronounced the judgement of Conviction on both the accused persons.

Subsequently, the Court has sentenced both convicts to five years of Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each. In the event of failure to pay the fine, the convicts will undergo further six months of Simple Imprisonment. The sentences are to run concurrently.

This conviction serves as a strong message against drug trafficking and underscores the relentless efforts of Srinagar Police in safeguarding the community from the scourge of narcotics.