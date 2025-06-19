Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Kulgam 

Continuing its firm action against the menace of drug trafficking, Kulgam Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from them.

A Spokesperson said, “During routine naka checking at Shampora crossing, a motorcycle bearing registration number PB29AG-9228 was intercepted for checking. During the search, 07 kgs of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from the possession of the two persons riding the motorcycle. They have been identified as Kulwinder Singh son of Tarseem Singh and Ramandeep Singh son of Kulwant Singh both residents of Moga, Punjab. Both the accused persons were apprehended on the spot and the motorcycle used in the commission of crime was also seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 127/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been taken up.

Kulgam Police remains committed to continue its crackdown against drug peddling and urges the general public to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking for a drug-free society.