Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Baramulla

Continuing its unwavering efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Baramulla have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that police party from Police Station Tangmarg headed by SHO PS Tangmarg, at a checkpoint established at Tangmarg intercepted a vehicle (Alto) bearing registration number JK04E-1076 with two persons on board. During search, 09 grams of heroin-like substance were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Hassan Mir resident of Chanapora and Mudasir Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Ahad Lone resident of Treran. Both accused have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 34/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and further investigation is underway.

Police urge the public to continue supporting law enforcement in the fight against drugs. If you observe any suspicious activity or drug peddling in your area, please contact the nearest police station or dial 112. We reaffirm our commitment to take strict action against those involved in drug-related crimes and safeguard the well-being of our community.