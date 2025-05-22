Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Awantipora

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Awantipora have arrested 02 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that police team from Police Station Pampore headed by SHO Police Station Pampore DySP(P) Shri Shravan Singh under the supervision of SDPO Pampore at a checkpoint established at Kadlabal Pampore, intercepted two suspicious individuals. During search, officers were able to recover 2.25 grams of Brown Sugar like substance and cash ₹12,000 (proceeds of narcotic crime) from their possession and were subsequently arrested. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Mir@ Fir Codein son of Gh Hassan Mir resident of Kadlabal Pampore and Sahil Shafi Khan son of Mohd Shafi Khan resident of Dalgate Srinagar. Accordingly, a case vide FIR Number 57/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.

The community is urged to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their areas. Those involved in drug trafficking will be dealt strictly according to the law. Our continued actions against drug peddlers aim to reassure the Public that we are committed to keeping our society free from the scourge of drug menace.