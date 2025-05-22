Breaking

Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Awantipora

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Awantipora have arrested 02 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that police team from Police Station Pampore headed by SHO Police Station Pampore DySP(P) Shri Shravan Singh under the supervision of SDPO Pampore at a checkpoint established at Kadlabal Pampore, intercepted two suspicious individuals. During search, officers were able to recover 2.25 grams of Brown Sugar like substance and cash ₹12,000 (proceeds of narcotic crime) from their possession and were subsequently arrested. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Mir@ Fir Codein son of Gh Hassan Mir resident of Kadlabal Pampore and Sahil Shafi Khan son of Mohd Shafi Khan resident of Dalgate Srinagar. Accordingly, a case vide FIR Number 57/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.

The community is urged to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their areas. Those involved in drug trafficking will be dealt strictly according to the law. Our continued actions against drug peddlers aim to reassure the Public that we are committed to keeping our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

Cold wave tightens grip amid dry spell in Kashmir
Majority wins: Waqf JPC passes 14 amendments despite Opposition objections
Three persons held for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in Budgam
Indian stock indices upbeat for fifth consecutive session
India holds important place for efficient, trusted global supply chain: PM Modi at B20 Summit
Share This Article
Previous Article Srinagar records 3rd highest-ever May day temp in 133 years, seethes at 34.4 degree Celsius
Next Article Police solve theft case in Budgam; three accused arrested
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Supreme Court reserves order on interim stay of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025
Breaking
CBI files chargesheet against former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, six others in Kiru hydel project case
Breaking
“They have to be held accountable for terror attacks against India”: MEA exposes Pakistan
Breaking
Police solve theft case in Budgam; three accused arrested
Breaking