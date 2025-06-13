BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Anantnag

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

Continuing its firm action against the menace of drug trafficking, Police in Anantnag arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from them.

A Police spokesperson said, “During routine naka checking at Bumzu, a motorcycle bearing registration number DL 7SBG-6867, coming from Seer Hamdan towards Mattan, was intercepted for checking. During the search, 8.305 kgs of Charas powder-like substance was recovered from the possession of the two persons riding the motorcycle. They have been identified as Kamil Ahmad Bhat son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Pranbawan Mattan and Numan Mushtaq Wani son of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani resident of Krangsoo Mattan. Both the accused persons were apprehended on the spot and the motorcycle used in the commission of crime was also seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 50/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Mattan and investigation has been taken up.

J&K Police remains committed to continue its crackdown against drug peddling and urges the general public to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking for a drug-free society.

T20 WC: India join NZ, England in semi-finals
84 Bn CRPF flags off CRPF Women Bike Expedition ‘Yashasvini’ from Chanderkote
“This elections will pave way to Assembly, which is our right”: Omar Abdullah
Pakistan says it launched “precision military strikes” into Iran, kills “terrorists”
25 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway
Share This Article
Previous Article Two PDD employees injured in transformer blast at Budgam Receiving Station
Next Article LG Sinha chairs high-level security review meeting for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi emphasises need for early restoration of peace in West Asia in conversation with Israel PM
Breaking World
Kerala Bikers on ‘Chalo LoC’ Mission call on LG Sinha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
KU Vice Chancellor calls on LG Sinha, Expresses gratitude for NAAC A++ Accreditation
Breaking Kashmir
LG Sinha chairs high-level security review meeting for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News