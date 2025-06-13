Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Anantnag

Continuing its firm action against the menace of drug trafficking, Police in Anantnag arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from them.

A Police spokesperson said, “During routine naka checking at Bumzu, a motorcycle bearing registration number DL 7SBG-6867, coming from Seer Hamdan towards Mattan, was intercepted for checking. During the search, 8.305 kgs of Charas powder-like substance was recovered from the possession of the two persons riding the motorcycle. They have been identified as Kamil Ahmad Bhat son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Pranbawan Mattan and Numan Mushtaq Wani son of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani resident of Krangsoo Mattan. Both the accused persons were apprehended on the spot and the motorcycle used in the commission of crime was also seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 50/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Mattan and investigation has been taken up.

J&K Police remains committed to continue its crackdown against drug peddling and urges the general public to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking for a drug-free society.