Two drug peddlers arrested with charas and cash in Anantnag

As part of its ongoing drive against drug trafficking, Police achieved a major success by apprehending two drug peddlers and seizing a significant quantity of narcotics along with cash in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A Police spokesperson said, “Acting on specific inputs, a police party from Police Station Bijbehara laid a Naka at Zirpara. During the checking, a Hyundai Creta (Registration No. JK02CX-6665) was intercepted. Upon thorough search of the vehicle, approximately 1.250 kilograms of Charas powder-like substance was recovered along with ₹2.48 lakh in cash.”

“Two individuals identified as Sabzar Ahmad Das, son of Mohd Yousuf Das & Adnan Nazir Das, son of Nazir Ahmad Das both residents of Waghama Bijbehara, were arrested on the spot. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized”, he said.

Accordingly, a case under FIR No. 102/2025 has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara under relevant sections of laws Further investigation is underway to uncover the broader nexus and linkages involved in the case.

Anantnag Police remains committed to eradicating the drug menace from the society and urges citizens to continue cooperating and sharing information related to drug-related activities.