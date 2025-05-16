Breaking

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar, Awantipora

In continuation of its relentless efforts to eradicate the drug menace from society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Srinagar & Awantipora and recovered contraband/ psychotropic substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that police team of Police Station Nowhatta, at a checkpoint established at Syed Sahb Rajori-kadal, arrested a drug peddler identified as Suhail Ahmad Shiekh son of Gh Rasool Shiekh resident of Qutbuddin Pora Aalikadal. During search, substantial quantity of contraband drugs (SpasmoProxyvon and Tapntadol) were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile in Awantipora, a police party during naka checking, arrested a drug peddler identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Latribal Pampore. During search, officers were able to recover 5 grams of brown sugar-like substance from his possession.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

J&K Police remain committed in its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and urges the general public to come forward with any information related to drug abuse or peddling in their areas. Together, we can build a safer and drug-free society.

