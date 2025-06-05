Two drug peddlers arrested in Shopian, Ganderbal

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Shopian & Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that police party from Police Post Keegam under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Shopian Shri Imtiyaz Ahmad-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Marhang crossing, intercepted a suspicious person who attempted to flee on spotting the police but was apprehended tactfully. Upon search, Charas sticks like substance (60 Grams) were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Thoker son of Gh Ahmad Thoker resident of Tumlihaal Pulwama.

Moreover, a police party of PS Ganderbal during Naka checking at Beehama intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, Charas like substance wrapped in Corn husks and concealed in a polythene bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ghulam Ahmad Parra son of Ghulam Parra resident of Beehama, Ganderbal.

Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

With strong public support and sustained vigilance, J&K Police remains committed to dismantling the narcotics network and ensuring a drug-free society. We urge the general public to continue extending support your cooperation strengthens our resolve to combat this growing threat.