Two drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama, Kupwara

In a significant action aimed at combating the menace of drug trafficking, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Pulwama and Kupwara, and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that police party from PS Rajpora during naka checking near Argecheck intercepted a suspicious person. A personal search led to the recovery of 60 grams charas, from his possession. He has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Akbar Mir resident of Pakherpora. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Moreover in Kupwara, a police party of PS Kupwara at a checkpoint established at Main Tikker Kupwara intercepted a suspicious person. During search, a substantial amount of Heroine-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Danish Ahmad Shiekh son of Mohd Yousf Shiekh resident of Tikker Kupwara. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

Police remains committed to eradicating drug abuse and appeals to the public to support law enforcement by reporting any drug-related activities.