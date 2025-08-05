Two drug peddlers arrested in Handwara; Contraband substance recovered

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 02 drug peddlers in Handwara and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A spokesperson said that Police team of Police Post Langate at a checkpoint established at Zand Batpora intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05B-1974 with 02 persons on board identified as Showkat Ahmad Kalo, son of Farooq Ahmad Kalo, resident of Kanyari Hajin, Bandipora and Manzoor Ahmad Nadroo, son of Abdul Aziz Nadroo, resident of Sher Colony, Tarzoo Sopore. During search, two bags weighing 2.90 kg and 1.54 kg of poppy straw were recovered from their possession. Both the accused persons have been arrested and vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 179/2025 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation is in progress.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.