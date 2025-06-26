BreakingKashmir

Two drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Kupwara

Continuing its sustained efforts to combat the menace of drug trafficking, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Budgam & Kupwara and recovered contraband substances and cash from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that police team from Police Post Soibugh, during patrolling in Hakurmulla village intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Hajam alias Lakha son of Ab Rashid Hajam resident of Hakurmulla. During search, 6.323 Kgs of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile in Kupwara, a police team of PS Kupwara at a checkpoint established at Khumriyal, arrested a drug peddler identified as Umer Aziz Payer son of Ab Aziz Payer resident of Cheerikoot Lolab Kupwara. During search, a substantial amount of Heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the accused was engaged in illicit drug trafficking.

Upon his disclosure search was conducted in the shop and residential house of another accused person namely Munzoor Ahmad Mir @ Manna Tanghar son of Mohd Maqbool Mir resident of Khumriyal. During search, substantial amount of narcotics and cash amounting to Rs 4,93,100/-was recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, cases under relevant section of law have been registered and investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police reiterate their firm commitment to eradicating the drug menace from society and appeal to the general public to come forward with any information related to drug peddling. Together, we can build a drug-free and healthier community.

