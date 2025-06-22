Two drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Ganderbal

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla & Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that police party from Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Khawajabagh. During checking, one person identified as Rayees Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohd Khan resident of Sherwani Colony Baramulla was intercepted. During search, 15 grams of a heroine-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Similarly in Ganderbal, a police party of PP Nagbal during naka checking at Gratbal Crossing, intercepted one suspicious person. During search, Fukki like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Mohi-ud-Din Bhat resident of Rangil Ganderbal. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

We urge the general public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialling 112. Your cooperation is essential in our collective fight against the drug menace. We reassure the community that police will continue to act firmly against such offenders as per the law.