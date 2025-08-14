Two drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora & Baramulla

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, J&K Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Awantipora & Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Awantipora, a police team of Police Station Tral headed by SHO Police Station Tral at a checkpoint established at Razak Shah Crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Mohd Amin Dar son of Ab Rehman Dar resident of Nazneenpora. During search, 2.5 Kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from his possession. He was subsequently arrested and a case vide FIR Number 107/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and investigation has been initiated.

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Post Mirgund headed by Incharge Police Post Mirgund, at a checkpoint established at Ring Road NHW Mirgund intercepted a motorcycle (Honda SP-125) bearing registration number JK01AS-5486 ridden by Umer Ayoub Danposh son of Mohd Ayoub Danposh resident of Mustafa Abad Zainakot HMT Srinagar. Upon search, 85 grams of contraband charas-like substance in the form of 05 sticks covered in maize corn husk was recovered from his possession. The accused has been arrested and the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime has been seized. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 170/2025 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Pattan, and further investigation has been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.