Two decades of neglect: HMT residents endure chronic drainage crisis, seek immediate solution

Srinagar, June 02: Residents of HMT area of Srinagar are grappling with a long-standing and unresolved drainage crisis that has persisted for nearly two decades. Despite numerous appeals to the authorities, no meaningful intervention has been made, leaving locals to contend with unsanitary conditions and mounting health concerns.

According to residents of Friends Colony, Lane-1, construction of the drainage system began in 2005 but was never completed. Critically, it lacks a proper outlet for sewage disposal, resulting in waste accumulation from surrounding colonies. This structural flaw has overwhelmed the system, causing frequent overflows and severe sanitation issues.

“While other colonies along the road have functional drainage systems, ours was left incomplete,” said Bilal Kawoosa, a local resident. “The absence of a proper sewage outlet has led to backflow from neighbouring areas, further deteriorating the situation.”

Another resident, Adil Qureshi, voiced his frustration, stating that the problem intensifies during rainfall. “The drains cannot cope with the overflow and floods the entire colony. Water enters our homes, damaging property and creating unbearable living conditions. Each year, it only gets worse,” he said.

The issue is compounded by wastewater from nearby pump stations at Shalteng Chowk and Gazaliabad, which feeds into the already overburdened system. The resulting waterlogging and contamination have turned the drains into breeding grounds for mosquitoes, raising fears of waterborne diseases. “The overflow from these pump stations is a constant menace,” said Fahad Malik, another local. “We’re already dealing with a failed drainage system, and now we have wastewater flooding our streets. It’s a serious health hazard.”

Residents are now calling for urgent and decisive action from the authorities to either repair the existing system or construct a new one with a proper sewage outlet. “We deserve at least the basic standard of sanitation,” said Zubair Wani. “It’s high time the authorities respond to our pleas before this turns into a full-blown health crisis.”

When contacted, a senior official at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The drainage system was constructed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC). As such, the SMC has no role in its construction or maintenance.”

The official added that while the SMC manages sanitation and drainage across much of the city, projects undertaken by external agencies such as NBCC fall outside its direct jurisdiction. Attempts to reach the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) and the NBCC for comment were unsuccessful. As frustration mounts, residents remain hopeful that their persistent calls for help will finally prompt effective action. Until then, they continue to endure the daily hardships of a broken system that endangers their health and well-being.