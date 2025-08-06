BreakingKashmirUncategorized

Two dead, 2 injured after tree falls on tent in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
The dead man's body. Focus on hand

At least two people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries on Wednesday after a tree and a boulder fell on a tent in the upper reaches of the Kund belt in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the incident occurred when an alpine tree and a boulder, dislodged by the gusty winds, crashed onto the tent sheltering a nomadic family.

“Two members of the family died on the spot,” the official said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Shafi Boker and his daughter-in-law Reshma Begum, residents of Rajouri, who were currently staying in the Kund forests.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

Pre-emptive challenge of detention orders hinders substantive evidence review: J&K HC
First Early Childhood Development Fair to kick off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
It is important G20 strengthens partnership…: China’s expectations on Summit in New Delhi
Six Army Soldiers Injured In Accidental Mine Blast Along LoC In Rajouri
Fragile ecosystem of Gulmarg struggles with solid waste management
Share This Article
Previous Article Kashmiri Aerospace Graduate to Join International Space Mission
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kashmiri Aerospace Graduate to Join International Space Mission
Anchor
Friends by choice, partners by destiny: PM Modi on India-Philippines ties
Business
J&K Bank MD inaugurates CPC at Delhi
Business
India draws new red line against terrorism: LG
Top Stories