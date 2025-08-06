Two dead, 2 injured after tree falls on tent in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

At least two people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries on Wednesday after a tree and a boulder fell on a tent in the upper reaches of the Kund belt in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the incident occurred when an alpine tree and a boulder, dislodged by the gusty winds, crashed onto the tent sheltering a nomadic family.

“Two members of the family died on the spot,” the official said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Shafi Boker and his daughter-in-law Reshma Begum, residents of Rajouri, who were currently staying in the Kund forests.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)