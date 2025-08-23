Two convicted in separate trap cases in Pulwama, Anantnag

Anti-Corruption Court Pulwama and Anantnag on Saturday convicted then Girdawar circle Keegam Shopian and then Junior Assistant in BDO Office, Larkipora, Anantnag in separate trap cases.

As per a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a spokesman said that in a significant verdict reinforcing the commitment to combating corruption, the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Pulwama, Dr. Noor Mohammad Mir, convicted Ghulam Hassan Kumar, son of Ghulam Rasool Kumar, resident of Tarigam Devbug, Kulgam, in a bribery case registered under FIR number 22/2008 PS VOK.

The accused, then-serving as Girdawar, was found guilty under Sections 5(2) read with 5(1)(d) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006 and Section 161 RPC, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant, in exchange for demarcating land measuring 18 kanal and 18 marla.

“Following a complaint filed on June 16, 2008, a trap was successfully laid by the Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (now Anti-Corruption Bureau), during which the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe,” the statement added.

After thorough investigation, the spokesman said that a chargesheet was filed on December 4, 2008, and the case proceeded for judicial determination. “On August 18, 2025, the Hon’ble Court delivered the judgment, sentencing the accused Under Section 5(2) r/w 5(1)(d) of J&K PC Act, Svt. 2006 for simple imprisonment for three years and six months along with a fine of Rs 20,000. In default of payment, an additional simple imprisonment of three months. Under Section 161 RPC the accused was sentenced for simple imprisonment for one year and a fine of Rs 10,000. In default, an additional simple imprisonment of one month,” the statement added.

This conviction marks another milestone in the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s ongoing efforts to uphold integrity and accountability in public service.

Meanwhile, the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Anantnag, Masarat Roohi, also delivered a significant judgment in a long-pending corruption case, convicting Habibullah Kumar, then serving as Junior Assistant in the Block Development Office, Larkipora.

The case, registered under FIR No. 25/2009, was investigated by the then Vigilance Organization Kashmir (now Anti-Corruption Bureau) under Sections 5(1)(d) read with 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006 and Section 161 RPC, the spokesman said, adding that the case originated from a written complaint.

“The complainant stated that he, along with five other helpers posted in the BDO Office Larkipora, had been granted in-situ promotion with effect from 1st November 2008. When he approached the accused, who was then Incharge of Establishment, for the preparation of arrears bills, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1,800 for processing the same,” he said.

Upon receiving the complaint, the spokesman said that a trap was laid by the Vigilance Organization, during which the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

“After completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the Hon’ble Court on 17th April 2010 for judicial determination. The trial concluded with the conviction of the accused on 21st August 2025,” the statement added.

The Court sentenced the accused to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two years along with a fine of Rs 21,000. “In case of default in payment of the fine, the accused will further undergo simple imprisonment for six months,” the statement added.

This conviction stands as a testament to the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption and promoting integrity in public administration.

The Bureau reiterated its resolve to bring to justice all those who misuse public office for personal gain—(KNO)