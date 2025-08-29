BreakingKashmir

Two booked for mercilessly killing stray dog in Ganderbal’s Safapora

RK Online Desk
In a swift and decisive action, Police on Friday have booked two individuals for mercilessly killing a stray dog at Safapora area of Ganderbal district.

A Police spokesperson said that the incident, which came to light through reliable sources and social media, drew strong condemnation from the public for its inhumane and cruel nature. Taking serious note of the matter, Police Station Safapora promptly registered a case FIR No.13/2025 under relevant sections of law including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

During investigation, both accused persons involved in the incident were identified and apprehended by the police. Further legal proceedings are underway.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS has reiterated that cruelty towards animals is a punishable offence under law and such acts will not be tolerated in society. He further appealed to the general public to treat animals with kindness and compassion and to immediately report any such incident of animal cruelty to the police.

Ganderbal Police remains committed to upholding law, maintaining peace, and promoting humane values in the district.

