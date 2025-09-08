Two Army Personnel injured in Kulgam Encounter succumb

BreakingKashmir

Two army personnel, who were critically injured in an encounter at Guddar area of Kulgam have succumbed to their injuries on Monday, Army said.

In a post on X, the army’s Chinar Corps wrote, “Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us.

Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues, reads the post

Earlier, one terrorist was killed while as three army soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Guddar area of Kulgam district.

