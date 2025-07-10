BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Road Accident in J&K's Udhampur Leaves 20 People injured 

Atleast twenty persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident at Ramnagar area of Udhampur district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that a bus bearing registration number JK02AG-7822 suddenly skidded off the road and turned turtle near Highway school, Sunetar.

In this incident twenty People were injured, who were immediately shifted to nearby Ramnagar hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

