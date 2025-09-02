Turning Pages in a Screen-Driven Era

Follow us on

Ishfaq Manzoor

In today’s world, almost everything seems just a click away. From online games to social media, our lives are surrounded by glowing screens. With a simple swipe of the finger, we move from one app to another, endlessly scrolling and consuming content. Technology has indeed changed the way we communicate, learn, and entertain ourselves. Yet, amid this rapid digital revolution, one age-old habit continues to shine like a timeless treasure the habit of reading books.

Unfortunately, many people today dismiss reading as a hobby of the past. They often think of it as a mere timepass, something to indulge in only when the Wi-Fi stops working or the phone battery dies. But ask those who have truly experienced the joy of reading, and they will tell you it is nothing less than a gift one that nurtures the mind, shapes the imagination, and enriches the soul. Books are not just pages filled with words; they are windows to imagination, carriers of wisdom, and lifelong companions.

Unlike movies or games, which provide ready-made images, books invite us to create our own worlds in the theater of the mind. When we read, every sentence sparks creativity, every description paints a picture, and every character comes alive in a unique way. Two readers may go through the same novel, yet the faces, settings, and emotions they imagine are never identical. This power of imagination makes reading magical, far beyond what any screen can offer.

Reading also strengthens vital skills that modern life tends to weaken. For instance, scrolling endlessly on phones trains our brain for distraction we jump from one notification to another without focus. In contrast, reading requires patience. It asks us to stay with a story, to concentrate, to follow details, and to connect dots. This practice sharpens attention span and cultivates discipline, qualities urgently needed in today’s restless, short-attention society.

Moreover, books are silent teachers of language and expression. Students who read regularly tend to speak and write with more clarity and confidence. They absorb new words, sentence structures, and ideas almost unconsciously. Over time, this improves not only vocabulary but also the ability to think critically and communicate effectively. Reading, in this way, becomes more than entertainment it becomes a tool for self-development.

But the value of books is not only intellectual; it is also deeply emotional. Books have the power to move us, to stir feelings that linger long after the last page is turned. A well-written novel can bring tears to our eyes or laughter to our lips. A biography can inspire courage, while a collection of poems can bring peace during troubled times. The emotions carried by a book are far more lasting than the fleeting dopamine rush of a social media post. A bedtime reading session, for example, often stays in our hearts much longer than an online video watched before sleep.

Libraries and personal bookshelves, therefore, are not just storage spaces they are cultural treasures. Within their walls lie the collective wisdom of generations, preserved in print for seekers of knowledge. No gadget, no matter how advanced, can replace the smell of old pages, the quiet atmosphere of a library, or the joy of flipping through a book one has long been searching for. While e-books and audiobooks are valuable additions, the physical presence of books still holds a charm that technology cannot replicate.

It is also worth noting that books connect us across time. When we read Shakespeare, Tagore, Rumi, or Ghalib, we are entering into conversations with minds that lived centuries before us. When we pick up a book by a contemporary author, we are engaging in dialogue with someone living in a different corner of the world. Books are bridges across time, space, and culture. They remind us that wisdom does not belong to a single generation or a single society, but is part of the collective heritage of humanity.

Some may argue that in a world of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and instant access to information, books are becoming irrelevant. But in reality, books remain more necessary than ever. Technology may provide speed, but books provide depth. Technology may entertain, but books educate. Technology may change rapidly, but the lessons of books are timeless. They stand as anchors, keeping us rooted while the waves of modernity continue to rise and fall.

In the end, while technology keeps advancing, books remain our best companions. They are our silent teachers, our patient friends, and our timeless guides. They shape our character, broaden our perspective, and nurture our imagination in ways no gadget ever can. That is why, even in this fast-moving digital era, reading is not only relevant it is essential. For every individual seeking wisdom, creativity, and peace of mind, books will always remain the most reliable companions on the journey of life.

(Author is Library Futurist and Social Innovator from Kulgam: Email: [email protected])