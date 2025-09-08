Follow us on

Trump’s U-Turn

After creating an environment of unwanted animosity by imposing unwanted tariff compounded by penalty on India, the United States (US) President Donald Trump has tried to show an olive branch. He has said that India and the US share a special relationship and there is nothing to worry about. And in response to this Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded that he fully reciprocated and appreciated President Trump’s sentiments and assessment of the bilateral ties. While making a significant U-turn Trump has said, ““I’ll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he’s a great Prime Minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.” Prime Minister Modi responded on the social media site X saying, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President PM Modi posted on X Saturday, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.” It is pertinent to mention that when there is lull in the India -US relationship, this statement from Trump must be read carefully. Trump has said that the US had lost India to the deepest and darkest China. And at the same time the US commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick who was an important interlocutor in bilateral talks has said that India must say sorry. This is indeed worth analysing. On the one hand the US is using carrot and on another a stick to keep India engaged. One must say when India explored more options in the foreign policy and engaged in diplomatic moves by cosying up to Russia and China, it has alarmed the Trump regime. This strategic move during the SCO meet has sent a strong message to the US that India knows well how to uphold its sovereignty and chalk its own independent global trajectory. Trump’s U turn must be seen in this context. It must be underlined that Prime Minister Modi will not address the UN during the General Debate at the annual high level session. It will be attended by the External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr.S.Jaishankar. India has given a stern message that it will not tolerate browbeating at any cost. Trump’s retraction of his earlier posturing with respect to India is an outcome of India’s importance in the global strategic calculus. The US indulgence to isolate India will lead to new permutations and combinations. And that has certainly upset the US. It is indeed surprising as to what prompted India to annoy India when there was no need for it. Trump is desperate to prove his worth by making moves that are unacceptable at the international level. Frustration and desperation of Trump can be judged by his response to a question on his social media post. Where he says that the US has lost India to Russia and China, without realising that the US has crossed the line when it comes to India. He has said, “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Modi, he’s great. He was here a couple of months ago.” On the one hand he wants India to be hand maiden of the US and on the other he is repenting of losing it to Russia and China. Russian President Vladimir Putin has rightly reminded the US that the days of colonialism are over.