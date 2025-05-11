Trump brings message of peace for entire region: Mehbooba

Srinagar, May 10: Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday welcomed the statement made by United States President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a “message of peace for the entire region”.

In a video statement, Mehbooba said, “I am happy with the news shared by Donald Trump today (Saturday). This is not just for Jammu and Kashmir or for India alone, but it brings hope for peace across the entire region.”

Trump had earlier announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”. Reacting to the development, Mehbooba said, “This is good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have been suffering from cross-border shelling over the past few days. Innocent civilians, including children, have lost their lives.”

“There has been immense damage. I believe people, both here and across the border, must have heaved a sigh of relief after hearing this news,” she said. “Terrorism is unacceptable to anyone. It will not be tolerated. But terrorists should not be allowed to dictate when there is war and when there is peace between India and Pakistan.”

The PDP chief added that military solutions are not viable and called for sustained political engagement. “Eventually, there must be a political solution. There should be political intervention,” she said.

Mufti said India has a global standing. “India is a very big country. It is the largest democracy in the world, with the world’s biggest population. We are a developed country. I believe India should play the role of a big brother, not just with Pakistan, but across the region, so that peace prevails permanently.”

She expressed hope that both countries would work towards lasting peace. “People need peace to progress. Both India and Pakistan face poverty. While our country is moving forward, Pakistan is facing many challenges. I hope both nations will sit and resolve their issues,” she said.

“This should be lasting peace, not something that falls apart after one incident, leading us back to war,” the former CM said, reiterating her appreciation for Trump’s announcement.