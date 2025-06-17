Trump advocates “real end” to Israel-Iran conflict over ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is seeking a lasting solution to the Israel-Iran conflict, pushing for a definitive end to hostilities rather than a temporary ceasefire, CNN reported

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasised the need for a “real end” to the conflict, arguing it’s better than a ceasefire while also suggesting that giving up entirely on negotiating is a possibility.

Trump said, “an end, a real end, not a ceasefire. An end. Or giving entirely. That’s OK, too.”

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple — you don’t have to go to too deep into it. They just can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Trump said that he expects the next 48 hours will reveal more about whether Israel plans to slow down or accelerate its attacks on Iran, as per CNN.

“You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far,” Trump said.

According to CNN, Trump will meet his national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday (local time).

In response to the US’s involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, Trump told reporters, “I hope their programme is going to be wiped out long before that. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.”

Justifying the reason for his ‘truth social post’ to immediately evacuate Tehran, Trump said that there was no specific threat but that it was safer for people to evacuate given the situation on the ground.

“I want people to be safe. That’s always possible; something could happen. I just want people to be safe.”

On concern about the US troops or assets in the region, Trump called them “great people”, and said that the US would come down “so hard” if Iran touched them: “I think they know not to touch our troops.”

Asked about reports that he is considering sending Vice President JD Vance and Steve Witkoff to meet the Iranians this week, Trump said, “I may. I may. It depends on what happens when I get back.”

Meanwhile, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that French President Emmanuel Macron was wrong to say that the US President had left the G7 summit to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

“Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong,” Trump wrote, “Stay Tuned.”

In addition to Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was also in Alberta, Canada, this week for the G7 conference, will be cutting his trip short as well, Fox News reported

“I have to be back,” Trump said during a ceremonial photo-op with the other world leaders present at the G7 summit on Monday. “You probably see what I see. And I have to be back as soon as I can.”

The White House later issued a statement on Trump’s return. (ANI)