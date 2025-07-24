“Truly heartening”: PM Modi on warm welcome by Indian community in UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic reception given by the Indian community during his visit to the United Kingdom, calling their affection and commitment to India’s progress “truly heartening.”

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in the UK. Their affection and passion towards India’s progress is truly heartening.”

The warm reception came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed and greeted by the members of the Indian Diaspora in London during his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom.

Members of the diaspora expressed joy and admiration after meeting the Prime Minister, calling the moment surreal and emotionally overwhelming.

Gehna Gautam, a diaspora member, shared her excitement after seeing the Prime Minister up close. “I just met the PM. He walked past us. It was a surreal moment. I got to shake my hand. He is so dynamic. It was an amazing experience. The enthusiasm and energy of the people around here is on another level,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sanjay said, “I am very happy to meet PM Modi. He has come here for a very important job. We wish him and Bharat good luck. He is doing a great job.”

Bhavya described his brief encounter with the Prime Minister as unforgettable. “The Prime Minister shook my hand and gave me ‘Ashirwad’. It was the best feeling ever,” he remarked.

Shivani, another member of the diaspora, spoke about the emotional impact of the meeting. “We shook hands twice and he also blessed me on my head. It is my pleasure to meet him. We are very blessed to have him over here. We are really very happy today.”

Shreya Pareek, who had arrived specifically to meet PM Modi, expressed her appreciation for his leadership and recent initiatives. “I came here to meet PM Modi. I am glad that I got that opportunity. I want to congratulate him for Operation Sindoor and all the other things he is doing for India.”

The Indian diaspora in London warmly welcomed PM Modi, marking a significant moment during his visit to the UK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday in the first leg of his two-nation visit, with the two countries poised to further strengthen bilateral ties by signing a Free Trade Agreement.

PM Modi landed in London for a two-day visit to the United Kingdom. (ANI)