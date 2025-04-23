‘Trinity’: Photography exhibition, workshop concludes at Kala Kendra

Jammu, April 22: The five-day photo exhibition, “Trinity: A Group Show,” Tuesday concluded at Kala Kendra, Jammu. Organised by Kala Kendra Jammu and Aperture – The Jammu Photography Club, the event paid tribute to Chandan Bhadram Shastry, a pioneering figure in the field of photography.

The exhibition featured 45 exceptional photographs by five distinguished photographers—Chandan Sunder, Mohammad Anwar Al Nasir, Shishupal, Prof. Ashok Kumar, and Amarjeet Singh Jandhu. Each artist brought a unique perspective, combining technical mastery with creative vision, offering a compelling showcase for art lovers and photography enthusiasts. Harvinder Kour, Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), was the Chief Guest on the concluding day. She expressed admiration for the striking imagery on display and commended the photographers for capturing powerful moments that conveyed emotion and perspective. Kour also highlighted the importance of such events in promoting local talent. In his welcome address, Dr. Javaid Rahi, Secretary of Kala Kendra Jammu, shared that the primary aim of the exhibition was to showcase artistic excellence while also providing aspiring photographers with valuable training opportunities. He noted that throughout the five-day event, workshops were conducted on various aspects of photography, including camera handling, framing techniques, image blending, and creative compositions.