Trinabh Razdan of J&K wins prestigious 18th Global Citizens Scholarship to study in Singapore

New Delhi, Jul 11: Trinabh Razdan from Jammu and Kashmir has been selected among eight students from India and two from other Middle Eastern countries for the prestigious 18th edition of the Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS), an initiative by Global Indian International School (GIIS). This programme offers funding for two years of education in Singapore for outstanding students.These talented students were chosen after a rigorous multi-phase evaluation process, including multiple rounds of personal interviews assessing academic performance, leadership potential, community engagement, problem-solving skills, and dedication to positive change. To honour their achievement, GIIS hosted a grand felicitation ceremony celebrating the latest cohort of GCS recipients, marking the 18th edition of this esteemed program.This year’s cohort includes 10 exceptional students – eight from India and two from the Middle East – recognised for their academic excellence, leadership qualities, and commitment to making a difference.

The selected students will spend the next two years studying at GIIS SMART Campus in Singapore, renowned for its world-class infrastructure, top-tier facilities, and highly skilled teaching staff. They have the option to choose between CBSE and IBDP curricula. The programme covers boarding, lodging, and offers a generous stipend, with the total cost amounting to approximately INR 1,00,00,000 (one crore) per student over two years, fully funded by GCS.Beyond the two-year academic program, GCS alumni receive guidance on selecting international universities for further studies. Past recipients have gained admission to prestigious global institutions such as the National University of Singapore, Imperial College London, UCL, UCLA, Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, University of British Columbia, Singapore Management University, University of Melbourne, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, among others.Trinabh Razdan, a student of GD Goenka School, Jammu, achieved remarkable results in the recently declared Class X CBSE Board examinations. He has also been appointed as the Director of Publicity & Communications for the GIIS Interact Club, an affiliate of the Singapore Rotary Club, for the year 2025-26.Trinabh’s father is a practising Chartered Accountant, and his mother is a Senior Data Scientist.Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, also congratulated Trinabh Razdan for bringing laurels to the Union Territory.