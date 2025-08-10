Tricolour hoisted at 11,500 ft during Kounsar Nag yatra in Reasi

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign, the Indian Tricolour was proudly hoisted at the 11,500 ft summit during the Kounsar Nag Yatra in Reasi. The event was organised by the District Administration Reasi under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik.

Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik said, “Hoisting the Tricolour at Kounsar Nag is not just a mark of patriotism, but a message of unity, peace and pride in our national identity. We are committed to strengthening this spirit in every heart of Reasi.”

This remarkable feat stands as a powerful symbol of unity, devotion and patriotism, resonating with the essence of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahore Shafqat Majeed Bhat, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mahore Viqar Younus, Block Development Officer Chassana Anirudh and other officials and Kounsar Nag committee members accompanied the yatra and the event.