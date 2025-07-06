Breaking

Tricolour flying high in Kashmir’: Shivraj Singh Chohan’s glowing tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday described Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee as an “ardent” nationalist leader and noted that the tricolour is now “flying high” in Kashmir.

 

“We pay our respects at the feet of the ardent nationalist leader and founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. It was Dr. Mukherjee who established Bharatiya Jana Sangh as a new political party based on Indian culture, values, and traditions, as an alternative to Congress,” Chouhan said in Bhopal in his tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of his Birthday

Recalling Mookerjee’s protest against Article 370, Chouhan said, “The Jana Sangh proclaimed that there cannot be two flags, two constitutions, and two heads in one country… He made the supreme sacrifice, and today, by paying our respects at his feet, we feel satisfied that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, his resolve has been fulfilled. The tricolour is now flying high in Kashmir.”

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, was a multifaceted personality – patriot, educationist, parliamentarian, statesman, and humanitarian. He inherited a legacy of erudition and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, an esteemed Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and Judge of the Calcutta High Court.

In 1940, he became the acting President of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal.

Mookerjee resigned from the Bengal Cabinet in November 1942, protesting against the Governor’s interference in administration and criticising provincial autonomy as ineffective.

His humanitarian efforts during the Bengal famine of 1943, including relief initiatives, highlighted his commitment to serving society.

Post-Independence, he joined the interim government under Jawaharlal Nehru as Minister for Industry and Supply, where he laid the foundation for India’s industrial growth by establishing iconic institutions like the Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Sindri Fertilizer Corporation and the Hindustan.

However, ideological differences led to his resignation, after which he founded the All-India Bharatiya Jan Sangh (1951) to champion nationalist ideals.

According to the BJP’s official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died under detention on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

 

 

 

Villagers lock out govt school in Udhampur as building deemed unsafe for students
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen to lead India’s challenge at Canada Open 2023
India reports 226 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
Govt defers restructuring of Public Works (R&B) Department till further orders
DC Rajouri reviews status of Ration Card distribution among to left out E-Shram Card beneficiaries
Share This Article
Previous Article Israel strikes 130 targets across Gaza, claims it as part of intensified anti-terror campaign
Next Article “Kashmir would never have become integral part of India without Syama Prasad Mookerjee”: Amit Shah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha attends 125th Birth Anniversary celebration of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Srinagar
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Will recommend reducing GST to 5 per cent on J&K’s handloom, handicraft products: Piyush Goyal
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News National
We should resolve to follow path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain: Rahul Gandhi on Muharram
Breaking National
Piyush Goyal meets J&K traders, discuss strategies to sustain industrial development in cold chain, agro-processing sectors
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News