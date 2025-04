Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tribute to Dr.Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Tributes to chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.”

“Let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the noble values of Babasaheb & work together to build a united, equal, just, and humane society based on mutual trust, tolerance & cooperation.” he added.