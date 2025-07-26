Tribal youth’s killing : Administration acted swiftly after our intervention, says Minister Javed Rana

Jammu, July 25: Tribal Leader and Cabinet Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana on Friday said that following his urgent letter to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and severe condemnation by Member Parliament (MP), Mian Altaf Ahmad of the killing of a tribal youth, Mohd Parvez, in an encounter in Jammu, the LG administration took swift action.Two policemen have been placed under suspension and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) has been tasked with conducting a departmental enquiry into the incident. An FIR has been registered at Police Station Satwari under Sections 109(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3/27 of the Arms Act.Taking serious note of the incident, as reported by Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, the District Magistrate has also initiated a Magisterial Inquiry to ensure a fair and impartial examination of the facts and circumstances leading to the incident. The inquiry will be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu South.The Inquiry Officer has been directed to complete the investigation within two weeks from the date of the order and submit a detailed report to the District Magistrate for further necessary action.Minister Rana, who serves as the Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs in the Omar Abdullah-led government, and comes from Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe, said he had in a letter urged the Chief Minister for an immediate judicial probe to alleviate the concerns of the Gujjar community and ensure justice.This comes after several delegations met with Minister Rana, expressing their deep resentment and discontent over the incident, Rana said in a statement issued here.Echoing Minister Rana’s concerns, Gujjar leader and MP Mian Altaf Ahmad also condemned the incident and demanded an enquiry.Prominent leaders from the valley, Pir Panjal region, as well as several tribal activists and prominent civil society members have also condemned the alleged extra-judicial killing, the statement said, adding that “there has been a deafening and seemingly communal silence from the BJP leadership in the region”.“The demand of Minister Javed Ahmed Rana and MP Mian Altaf Ahmad for prompt action and demand for a judicial probe underscore the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Government to ensuring justice and transparency in this sensitive matter,” the statement added.