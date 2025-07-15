BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Tribal Scholar from Poonch Offered Ph.D. In English Literature by IIT Jammu

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Jammu, July 15: Faisal Javid Kasana, a brilliant and accomplished young scholar from Khanetar, Poonch, has brought accolades to his district by securing an offer for a Ph.D. in English Literature from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu.

As per the offer letter from the Director of IIT Jammu, Kasana will embark on this academic journey as a Full-Time Institute Scholar, commencing with the 2025-26 academic session.

Born into a humble background, Faisal is the son of the late Javid Iqbal Kasana, a former Zonal Education Officer in the J&K Education Department.

His remarkable academic trajectory is a testament to his unwavering dedication and perseverance.

A distinguished alumnus of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Surankote and Maulana Azad Memorial (MAM) College Cluster University, Jammu, Kasana completed his Integrated Masters in English Literature with outstanding distinction.

Kasana’s impressive academic portfolio includes several research papers and a burgeoning reputation as an English poet, with favorable reviews from esteemed experts in the field.

Notably, he has collaborated with IIT Jammu as a researcher on a pioneering project with the J&K Tribal Affairs Department, focusing on translating tribal literature into English.

This remarkable achievement showcases Kasana’s exceptional academic caliber and vast potential.

His inspiring story will undoubtedly motivate young scholars from tribal communities, highlighting the possibilities that can be achieved through unrelenting determination and hard work.

IIT Jammu’s recognition of Kasana’s talent is a commendable step towards fostering academic excellence and promoting inclusivity.

