BreakingKashmir

Tribal Affairs Minister Expresses Grief Over Death of Tribal Nomads in Kulgam Landslide

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, August 06: Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of two members of the Gujjar-Bakarwal nomadic tribe from Mahore in a landslide incident that occurred in Kanzalpathri, Waltangu Nard area of Kulgam district.

According to local administration, the incident took place when a stone slide struck a dhok (temporary shelter), leading to the unfortunate death of two nomads and causing injuries to two others.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, promptly visited the site and directed immediate rescue and relief measures.

Rescue teams and officials were pressed into service to provide timely assistance to the affected families.

Minister Javed Ahmed Rana conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He also assured that the Government will extend all possible support to the next of kin of the deceased as well as to the injured persons, in coordination with the district administration.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected families during this hour of grief. Every possible assistance—financial and logistical—will be provided to ensure their rehabilitation,” the Minister stated.

The Tribal Affairs Department is in close touch with district authorities to monitor the situation and ensure that the required support reaches the victims without delay.

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity
Man killed after hit by train in budgam
NIA raids 10 states in human trafficking cases
Supreme Court upholds Union Government’s 2016 demonetisation decision
“PM Modi turned India’s soldiers into labourers”: Rahul Gandhi
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Statehood for J&K Needs All-Party Support”:CM Omar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Statehood for J&K Needs All-Party Support”:CM Omar
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Two nomads dead, two hurt as tree fall triggers stoneslide on doka in upper Waltangu Nard; DC visits
SEO Video
CMO Kupwara inspects CHC Zachaldara, PHC Wodipora, stresses on quality healthcare
SEO Video
“I never said a percentage “: Trump on increasing tariffs on countries buying Russian energy
Breaking World