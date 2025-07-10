Tribal Affairs Department disburses ₹4.7 cr scholarship to 2300 ST students

Aimed at promoting inclusive education and empowering the tribal youth, Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) today disbursed scholarships amounting ₹ 4.7 crore to 2,308 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.

Under the directions of Tribal Affairs Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana, a total amount of ₹4,71,61,575/- has been released to support the educational aspirations of meritorious and deserving ST students across Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision reflects Omar Abdullah-led Government’s commitment towards reducing the financial burden on tribal families and ensuring equitable access to academic opportunities.

The disbursed scholarship aims to create a robust framework that addresses the educational, social and economic upliftment of the tribal communities in Jammu & Kashmir.

Tribal Affairs Minister has also directed the Tribal Affairs Department to initiate immediate steps to bring newly listed communities under the Scheduled Tribe status within the ambit of the scholarship regime of the Department.

“This will enable eligible students from these communities to avail the scholarship benefits, further expanding the reach and impact of this initiative,” he said.

The Department of Tribal Affairs is working tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of this scheme reach the most deserving students.

“Proposals have already been submitted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, to release the balance funds at the earliest and the matter is being actively pursued with the Ministry,” informed the Director Tribal Affairs, Mumtaz Ali.

He said, an additional amount of ₹1.44 crore is expected to be released soon for covering more students.