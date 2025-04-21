City

Tree falls on CRPF bunker in Srinagar, Jawan sustains minor injuries

2 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 20: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan sustained minor injuries after a large tree collapsed on a security bunker located inside the Amar Singh Club premises in Srinagar, officials said on Saturday.
The jawan, Umesh Mishra, who was stationed inside the bunker at the time of the incident, recounted the suddenness of the mishap.
“I was lying inside when I heard the noise, and suddenly bricks started falling on me. I was the only one injured,” he told ANI.
According to Nasir Amid Khan, Secretary of the Amar Singh Club, the incident was highly unexpected. He said the fallen tree was a poplar, which showed no signs of being diseased or weak.
“This is a big surprise. The tree was absolutely healthy and not a weak twig. It’s fall crushed nearly 40 to 50 feet of our wall, including the bunkers and entrance gates made of iron,” Khan told ANI.
He further stated that the area typically sees vehicle movement, but no cars were passing through at the time, preventing further damage or injuries.
“Fortunately, there were no casualties. Only the soldier on guard duty suffered a mild injury,” Khan added.
Notably, Khan mentioned that the bunker had been relocated to the current position only two weeks ago. “The old bunker stood exactly where the tree landed. Had it not been shifted, we could have faced a major casualty today,” he said. (ANI)

