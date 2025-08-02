“Travel broadens horizons and mind”, Omar responds to PM

Ahmedabad, Aug01 :Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who recently visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, said that he believed travel broadens the horizons and the mind and that tourism plays a crucial part in India’s economy, and the industry has the potential to employ lakhs of people.

Abdullah responded to the social media post by PM Narendra Modi lauding the National Conference (NC) leader for his visit to the Statue of Unity, calling it an inspiring gesture that promotes national unity and encourages domestic tourism.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote on Friday, “I’m a firm believer that travel broadens the horizons & the mind @narendramodiji. It’s especially important for us in J&K as tourism is a crucial part of our economy & has the potential to gainfully employ lakhs of people. That’s why I and my colleagues are trying to convince more of our fellow Indians to visit J&K, especially after the tragic events earlier this year.”

Abdullah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. As part of his itinerary, he visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad this morning.

After visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, Abdullah in a post on X wrote, “My visit to Ahmedabad is now complete. I feel both humbled & privileged to have been shown around the Sabarmati Ashram of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. His teachings ring true even today & point us in the direction we should take, but seldom do.”

He further wrote, “True democracy cannot be worked by twenty men sitting at the centre. It has to be worked from below by the people of every village” – Mahatma Gandhi.”

During the visit, J&K CM also tried his hand at the Charkha (a hand-operated spinning wheel, traditionally used for creating yarn from fibres like cotton). Charkha is seen as a symbol of the Indian independence movement, and it resembles Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of self-reliance and non-violence.

“I was also able to try my hand with a Charkha. I had a very patient teacher who tried to teach me to spin cotton in the same way that Gandhi ji did decades ago”, said J&K CM.