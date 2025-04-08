“Transcends matters of faith…”: PDP submits fresh resolution in JK Assembly to repeal Waqf Act

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday submitted a fresh resolution in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, urging the Union Government to repeal the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti condemned the Act, asserting that it goes beyond religious matters and represents a direct assault on the rights, beliefs, and dignity of the country’s crores of Muslims.

Mufti emphasised that as the only Muslim-majority region, Jammu and Kashmir has a crucial role to play in defending the rights of its people and urged the Chief Minister, the Legislative Assembly, and the J&K government to demonstrate political resolve and stand firm against any encroachment on the rights of its people.

In her appeal, Mufti called on the government to take the matter seriously and ensure that the people’s voice is heard.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti posted, “The Waqf issue transcends matters of faith. It is a direct assault on the rights, beliefs, and dignity of 24 crore Muslims in India. As the only Muslim-majority region, Jammu and Kashmir must rise to the occasion and defend the rights of its people.”

“In light of this, PDP has submitted a fresh resolution addressing this crucial issue. The government must take it seriously to ensure that the voice of the people is heard. I urge the Chief Minister, the Legislative Assembly and the J&K government to show political resolve and stand firm against any encroachment on the rights of its people,” she posted, while tagging JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Meanwhile, chaos erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday when Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Waqf Act, which was recently passed by Parliament. Following protests from the Opposition parties, the J-K assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes.

Opposition parties, including the People’s Democratic Party and the Awami Ittehad Party, had moved for an adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf Act, which was then subsequently denied by the Speaker under Rule 58 of the house. PDP MLA Waheed Para was marshalled out of the Assembly premises while protesting against the decision not to discuss the Act.

“We brought a resolution to the House today after the ruckus yesterday. This is against the amendments brought in the Waqf Bill. This is a matter of our religion, of our mosques, of our dargahs and cemeteries. There is a Muslim CM here who was rolling out the red carpet for Kiren Rijiju, who tabled the Bill. This Government is working for the BJP, and it is on their agenda. They are not just normalising (abrogation of) Article 370 but also the anti-Muslim Bill, which has been brought by the BJP Government…When we submitted the resolution today, we were marshalled out. They are helping the BJP completely and working on their agenda. They are making noise and wasting the Assembly’s time but pedalling the agenda of the BJP. The BJP is silent, it is happy and watching the drama. The Speaker is saying that it is NC’s Government, and the Speaker says that a resolution cannot be brought over this. Why not? What is stopping? There is no law that stops J&K Assembly, 60 MLAs to bring one resolution against #WaqfAmendmentAct…You are giving up on our religious identity; they are ashamed of speaking for Muslims, of being a Muslim,” said Para.

Earlier, around 20 MLAs moved an adjournment motion in the assembly, seeking to discuss the Waqf Bill. Rule 58 states that no bill under consideration in court shall be discussed.

Multiple organisations and political parties, including the AIMIM and Congress, have filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the implementation of the Waqf Act. (ANI)