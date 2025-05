Pulwama, May 27 : A woman lost her life after being struck by a falling tree during strong winds in Wagad village of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday evening.

Local residents said that Saleema, wife of Bashir Ahmad Dar and a resident of Wagad village, was critically injured when a Elm tree, uprooted by high velocity winds, fell on her.

Local residents said that she was immediately rushed to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Tral, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.