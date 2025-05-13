Trainings for health workers underway to manage Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, May 12: As part of preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir is currently conducting specialized training sessions for health professionals to manage the annual yatra.

These trainings aim to equip healthcare providers with the necessary skills to manage medical emergencies and health-related challenges that may arise during the high-altitude pilgrimage, which takes place in difficult terrain and extreme weather conditions.

Each year, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK), prioritizes comprehensive medical preparedness for the 52-day-long Yatra, which is scheduled to begin in July. The department has been making concerted efforts to reduce the mortality and morbidity that have been observed during previous Yatras.

Principal, Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare (RIHFW) Dhobiwan, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Bhat said that training for about 50 percent of the healthcare professionals has already been completed. “We have finished training around 150 doctors so far, and the next phase will focus on paramedical staff,” he said.

More than 1,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff, are trained every year to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra. The training sessions are held in batches and conducted by experienced trainers from within the department itself.

“These trainings are a vital part of Yatra preparedness. They help ensure that healthcare teams are well-equipped to respond promptly and effectively in emergency situations, especially in the high-altitude environment where pilgrims are vulnerable to conditions like Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), hypothermia, and other altitude-related illnesses,” he said.

With the Yatra attracting thousands of pilgrims from across the country, the health department is focused on strengthening its emergency response and preventive care measures through these capacity-building programs.

Officials of the Health Department Kashmir said this year it will establish 55 medical stations along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes to ensure effective healthcare coverage during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025.

These will include six Base Hospitals, 11 Medical Aid Centres (MACs), 12 Emergency Aid Centres (EACs), and 26 Oxygen Booths, strategically placed along the pilgrimage route to address health emergencies promptly.

According to officials, the Base Hospitals will be set up at Baltal, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panjtarni, Lower Cave, and the Holy Cave. These critical care units will be fully equipped with ICU beds, ventilators, and essential life-saving medical infrastructure.

In terms of manpower, a total of 1,415 healthcare personnel will be deployed across the route in three rotational shifts. This includes 173 specialists such as cardiologists, physicians, and orthopedic surgeons, 244 medical officers, and 998 paramedics and support staff to ensure round-the-clock medical assistance to pilgrims.

Preliminary coordination meetings have already been held with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to streamline logistics and support.

Additionally, formal requests have been sent to various states to supplement the deployment of healthcare professionals. To accommodate the medical staff during the Yatra period, the department is also arranging 350 residential beds at key strategic locations along the route.