Train services suspended for some time as truck rolls down on track at Qazigund

Agencies
The train services on Thursday suspended after a truck rolled down onto the railway track at Qazigund.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a truck bearing registration number JK02AT-5895 has rolled down the cutting at km 167/10-11 between Banihal – Qazigund (Hiller) on the track.

Soon after the incident occurred, the train services have been suspended and clearance work was started.

An official said that the train services have been suspended since early morning.

“Machinery was deployed to the spot, but due to the heavy weight of the truck, it could not be removed. We have roped in the Army to assist in removing the truck from the track,” he added.

Train operations will remain suspended until the truck is cleared from the track—(KNO)

