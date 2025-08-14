“Tragic Chapter of Our History”: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Victims on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day 

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a tribute to the people who endured the “upheaval and pain” of the Partition of India.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit…their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh.

“Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together,” the post reads.