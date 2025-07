Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday Condoled the death of a 5-year-old child due to rock slide which crashed into Primary School, Kalsian, Poonch.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “The news of the death of a 5-year-old child due to rock slide which crashed into Primary School, Kalsian, Poonch is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident.”