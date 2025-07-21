Top Stories

Traffic resumes on NH-44 after landslide disruption near Samroli

3 Min Read

Srinagar, July 20: A landslide near Dewal Bridge in Samroli village of Udhampur district disrupted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) late Sunday morning, forcing the temporary closure of the upper tube toward Kashmir. Restoration work is underway, and commuters have been advised to follow the latest traffic advisories, officials said.

The incident occurred amid continued inclement weather conditions in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, which have already caused multiple disruptions along the critical highway—especially during the ongoingShriAmarnathJiYatra 2025.

A traffic police spokesman said that between July 19 and 20, traffic movement remained slow along NH-44, especially at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and KishtwariPather, due to ongoing single-lane traffic and poor road conditions.

“Residents commuting from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are requested to carry valid photo ID cards if travelling beyond cutoff timings, to ensure hassle-free movement,” he said.

On July 16, persistent rainfall triggered a major landslide at Z Morh, between Rayalpathri and Brarimarg, halting the movement of Yatris and stranding hundreds.  In a swift humanitarian response, the Indian Army provided shelter, food, and medical assistance to nearly 3,500 pilgrims caught in the area. A critically ill pilgrim was manually evacuated across landslide-prone zones by Army Quick Reaction Teams and safely transported for further medical care.

Meanwhile, as Traffic Police Headquarters of J&K (Jammu/Srinagar) has issued a detailed advisory for vehicular movement on NH-44 and other major routes for July 21, 2025.

It said that, subject to favorable weather and road conditions, the following movement will be allowed: ShriAmarnathJiYatra Convoys, LMVs, and Private Cars will be allowed from both directions—Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa.HMVs will be allowed on alternate days, and their movement will be managed in coordination with Traffic Control Units (TCUs).

The Cut-Off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Cars, from Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 hrs – 1200 hrs and from Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 hrs – 1300 hrs. Similarly, from Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 hrs – 1400 hrs.

“No vehicle will be permitted outside these timings.HMVsfromthe  NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund) towards Jammu will be permitted only until 1900 hrs, subject to traffic and weather clearance.

The advisory said that to streamline traffic during the Yatra, HMVs with perishable items, petroleum products, LPG tankers, and FCI vehicles returning to Jammu must use the Mughal Road, as per directives from the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

