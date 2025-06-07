Traffic Police Srinagar Crack Down on Minor Riders on Eid Day

Srinagar, June 07 : On the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, the Srinagar City Traffic Police launched a stringent drive against underage and unlicensed riders.

The operation, led by DySP Traffic City Srinagar, Mehboob-ul-Haq, resulted in the seizure of dozens of two-wheelers from minors and individuals riding without valid licenses on the busy Boulevard Road.

The move is part of a broader safety initiative to curb rash driving and prevent road accidents, especially during festive occasions when roads witness heightened activity.

Addressing the media, DySP Mehboob-ul-Haq urged parents to take responsibility and ensure that minors are not allowed to ride two-wheelers or drive four-wheelers without a valid driving license.

He emphasized that such violations not only endanger the life of the rider but also pose a serious threat to public safety.

Legal action has been initiated against the violators under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.