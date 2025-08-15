Traffic Police issues travel advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW and other key routes

The Traffic Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, has issued a comprehensive travel advisory for commuters, transporters, and tourists, highlighting movement restrictions and safety measures on various highways across the Union Territory in view of weather conditions and road status.

Officials said that between 14 August 1600 hrs and 15 August 1600 hrs, slow movement was observed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to breakdown of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), single-lane stretches at Nashri-Dalwas, and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather.

Passengers and LMV operators have been advised to travel during daylight hours only, as HMVs and load carriers will ply at night and there is apprehension of landslides and shooting stones in the Ramban–Banihal sector due to the rainy season.

Goods carriers transporting perishables and livestock have been urged to adhere strictly to loading guidelines issued from time to time, given the poor road conditions at certain stretches. HMV operators have been asked to avoid overloading, ensure vehicle fitness, and carry sufficient fuel before embarking on the journey. Only HMVs with six and ten tyres will be permitted on the Dhar Road route.

Traffic Plan for August 16

Subject to fair weather, LMVs and passenger/private cars will be allowed from both Jammu and Srinagar sides on NH-44. HMVs will be permitted from the Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu only after assessing road conditions, with no HMV movement allowed after 1600 hrs.

On the Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag NH-244, LMVs/HPSVs will be allowed from both directions during specified timings, while larger HMVs remain restricted as per earlier SDM orders.

The Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumari (SSG) road will see regulated movement for LMVs followed by HMVs, with traffic from Minamarg to Srinagar between 0500–1000 hrs and from Sonamarg to Kargil between 1130–1730 hrs. No movement will be permitted after cut-off timings.

On Mughal Road, LMVs will be allowed both ways, while HMVs (up to ten tyres) will only be allowed from Poonch towards Shopian during designated hours.

The Traffic Police has advised travelers to confirm the latest road status from designated Traffic Control Units before undertaking journeys.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:- • Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103) • Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103) • Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043) • Udhampur (8491928625) • PCR Kishtwar (9906154100) • PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)