Traffic Police issues fresh advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW amid Amarnath Yatra rush

The Traffic Police Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for commuters and transport operators in light of ongoing road maintenance issues and the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

The advisory outlines current road conditions, vehicle movement guidelines, and cut-off timings for July 4, 2025.

1. From 02-07-2025, 1700 hrs. to 03-07-2025, 1700 hrs., there was slow movement observed on NH-44 due to breakdown of 02 HMVs, single lane traffic at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog & Kishtwri Pather.

2. Commuters belonging to Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda and Ramban town are requested to keep their photo ID card to prove their identification after cut off timing from Jammu/Udhampur so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly.

3. Passengers/LMVs operators are advised to undertake journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during day time due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

4. Goods carrier (HMV/LMV) Operators carrying fresh perishable/live stock are advised to load their vehicle as per advisory issued by Traffic Police Headquarters time to time as there is single lane traffic and poor condition of road at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog & Kishtwari Pather on Jammu Srinagar NHW.

5. Fruit growers/ Load carrier (HMV/LMV) Operators carrying fresh perishable from Valley towards Jammu are advised to load and park their vehicle timely (every morning before 9.00 am at designated place between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora) so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly*

6. HMVs Operators/Owners are requested to desist from overloading and carry sufficient fuel during journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. It is further requested that vehicle owners must double check the fitness of their vehicles and carry sufficient fuel before undertaking journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

7. HMVs with only 06 and 10 tyres shall be allowed to ply through Dhar road.

8. Commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary haltage between Ramban and Banihal especially near landslide/shooting stone area.

TRAFFIC PLAN & ADVISORY FOR 04-07-2025:-

Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44)

Subject to fair weather and better road conditions *SANJY convoy /LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides* on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. *However, HMVs shall be allowed on alternate days* . TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing this traffic.

SHRI AMAR NATH JI YATRA 2025

Please refer to Yatra Advisory No. 01 dated 27-06-2025

CUT OFF TIMINGS FOR LMVs/PASSENGER/PRIVATE CARs: –

To be released from:-

• Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar: from 0600 hrs. to 1200 hrs.

• Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar: from 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs &

• Qazigund towards Jammu: from 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs.

TCU Jammu and TCU Srinagar will inform all concerned about the traffic advisory and cut off timings. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut off timings.

*HMVs/Load Carriers:-*

Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, HMVs shall be allowed from *Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar* after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44 and no HMV shall be allowed after 1900 hrs. TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.

Moreover, in view of ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, to provide hassle free movement of trucks carrying fresh/perishable goods on NH-44. UT administration has decided, all tankers of Petrol, Diesel, LPG bulk gas, all trucks carrying empty LPG Cylinders; all empty vehicles of FCI; any other vehicle loaded/empty upto 10-tyres shall use only Mughal Road while returning to Jammu, as per advisory issued by DIVCOM Kashmir vide No. Divcom/Dev/120/2025/7055-75 dated 01-07-2025.

Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag NH-244:-

Subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from NHIDCL, *LMVs/HPSVs shall be allowed from both sides viz from Anantnag towards Kishtwar and vice- versa* on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road. *These vehicles shall be allowed from PP Parana towards Anantnag from 0800 hrs to 1600 hrs and from PP Daksum towards Kishtwar from 0900 hrs. to 1500 hrs. No HMV other than designated HPSVs shall be allowed* as per order issued by SDM Chhatroo vide No. SDM/C/2025-26/146-53 dated 16-05-2025 and SDM Kokernag vide No. SDM/KNG/665-71 dated 16-05-2025.

SSG ROAD

Subject to fair weather and good road condition, (after getting green signal from the BRO) traffic movement shall be allowed on regulated manner on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road. *LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Minamarg towards Srinagar at 0500 hrs. to 1000 hrs. Similarly, LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil at 1130 hrs to 1730 hrs.* No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.

SFs Convoy, plying from Srinagar to Kargil and vice versa shall plan their movement in such a manner so that Yatra convoys (both UP and DOWN) don’t get disturbed.

Mughal Road:-

Subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from Road maintenance agencies (GREF). LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from *both sides* on Mughal road viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa via Poonch. *However, HMVs (upto ten tyres only) shall be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch.* These vehicles shall be allowed from Behramgala (Baffliaz) and Herpora (Shopian) at *0700 hrs. upto 1800 hrs.* as per advisory issued by DIVCOM Kashmir vide No. Divcom/Dev/120/2025/7055-75 dated 01-07-2025.

ADVISORY :-

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

• Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

• Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

• Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

• Udhampur (8491928625)

• PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

• PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)